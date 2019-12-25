In August, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington released a report naming 39 Vermont priests who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children, dating back to 1950. Five of the accused priests served in Colchester for at least a portion of their careers.
Charles Many, a former priest with the Colchester-based Society of Edmundites and one of the men named in the report, is still alive. He was accused of sexually abusing at least two young boys during the 1980s.
According to current Edmundite leaders, the “decision-makers” at the time of Many’s abuse are no longer alive, so there’s no way of knowing what the Edmundites did or did not know.
A seven-person lay committee conducted the report at the request of Bishop Christopher J. Coyne, combing through thousands of clergy personnel files. At a press conference, Coyne described the staggering scope of abuse as the church’s “family secret.”