In July, a public hearing for an emergency health order shined a light on the town’s ongoing battle with wastewater disposal in an era of conversion from seasonal to year-round housing.
Town officials issued a public health order in April on a crop of local houses managed by the Sisters and Brothers Investment Group. Following an anonymous complaint, the town Wastewater Official and Public Health Officer Denise Johnson-Terk inspected the site to discover mold, broken appliances, and failing septic tanks, among other major health risks. One resident claimed that she had fallen into a decrepit septic tank behind her residence, describing it as feeling like quick sand. The resident noted that she couldn’t afford to move somewhere else or seek action against the landlord, for fear of eviction.
Property manager Joseph Handy alleged that the health officer “made up” the report, issuing it based on prejudice against his family. While Handy argued that he provides affordable housing for people as a service,
No representative for Sisters and Brothers appeared at the hearing in July, which had already been rescheduled twice before. The town filed a complaint for enforcement against Sisters and Brothers Investment group, the next available step to the town in a case where the property owner appears uncooperative with a health order. In addition to remedying health violations at the properties, the Town requests in their report reimbursement for inspections and civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each day the violations have continued since May.
The case is currently underway, with a status conference held in mid December.