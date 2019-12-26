Maplefields’ gas station mogul Skip Vallee and VTrans have been playing legal ping-pong over a construction overhaul of I-89 Exit 16 for nearly five years.
At the heart of the issue are Costco’s shiny new gas pumps, which have stood empty since construction, as their use is directly tied to the state’s traffic mitigation project for Exit 16. Although the construction project is separate from Costco, VTrans’ plan satisfies the company’s required traffic improvements.
This year saw more back and forth between the two entities, but VTrans officials said that they hoped to break ground on their ambitious “diverging diamond” traffic intersection in spring of 2020. VTrans announced a virtual driving simulator for the “diverging diamond” and held additional public outreach meetings in the town regarding the project.
In September however, the Supreme Court handed down their most recent ruling in favor of Vallee’s appeal, meaning that construction is again postponed pending a hearing in January 2020.
While the Town approved the opening of Costco’s gas pumps in early December for limited hours, Vallee responded by filing a case in environmental court challenging the Town’s decision.