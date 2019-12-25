Chief Michael Chmielewski, the longest serving fire chief in Colchester Center Volunteer Fire company (CCVFC) history, retired in July of this year.
Chmielewski served as CCVFC fire chief for 30 years, but has served as a volunteer firefighter since he was in school at St. Michael’s College—pushing his tenure as a firefighter to more than 40 years. Throughout his time as chief, Chmielewski made extensive progress in implementing fire building code improvements and in developing a precedent of mutual aid between departments across the county.
The Chief’s retirement party in July saw an outpouring of gratitude and stories—sweet and humorous. Town officials, family and friends, former and current fire chiefs, and fellow firefights commended Chmielewski’s immense contribution to Colchester, most calling attention to the CCVCF’s motto: “Our family helping yours.”
CCVFC Deputy Chief Sandy Ladd assumed the position of Chief in Chmielewski’s stead.