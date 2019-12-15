This winter, Saint Michael’s College student-athletes have written more than 200 holiday letters to members of the military through A Million Thanks.
BFA St. Albans grad, Kelly Laggis took part in the event through the St. Michael’s College women’s varsity basketball team.
Laggis had never had the opportunity to participate in a letter-writing campaign for service members.
“I think it’s really important to be thankful for all the freedoms we enjoy due to the sacrifice of the brave men and women protecting us 365 days a year,” said Laggis.
“I’m very proud to be the granddaughter of two veterans and the great-granddaughter of a WWII veteran.”
All 21 athletic programs were involved with the event, which was coordinated by the College’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
This year is the sixth year the Purple Knights have participated in the event; last year student-athletes penned more than 200 letters.
A Million Thanks, founded by then-15-year-old Shauna Fleming, started the letter-writing campaign in March 2004 in Orange, CA.
The original goal of A Million Thanks was to collect and distribute one million thank you letters to troops serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, and the cause has continued to thrive.
A Million Thanks asks individuals, schools, churches, businesses, and other organizations to write cards, letters, emails and prayer messages of appreciation for U.S. military, past and present.
The goal of the organization is to see that active, reserve, and military veterans receive messages of thanks, whether they are serving at home, abroad, or are injured in hospitals.
A Million Thanks has more than 50 official letter drop-off locations nationwide to expand its efforts.
Fleming also began two additional missions, one granting the wishes of military injured in the War on Terror and another that funds higher education scholarships to children of fallen military. For more information, visit amillionthanks.org.