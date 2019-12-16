For the Week of December 16, 2019
Manager’s Message
Aaron Frank, Town Manager
The Proposed FY 21 Budget
The proposed budget maintains our current level of service and addresses significant needs in emergency services caused by slow, steady growth over past decades. The Operating Budget is comprised of twenty-five service categories. The expenses of eight of these service categories have been reduced and sixteen have increased. Before factoring in non-tax revenues, the operating budget increase is 0.0%.
Major changes include:
Fire services: An increase of $207,428 to fund four career staff who will provide fire coverage during weekday daytime when we do not have an adequate number of volunteers to protect life and property.
Rescue: Creation of a Rescue enterprise fund that moves all expenses and non-tax revenues out of the property tax based General Fund
Recognizes that Rescue generates 74% of its own revenue and is a significant cost center with a total budget of $760,645.
Allows Rescue to better respond to call demand by staffing up or down according to call volume.
Public Safety Dispatch: Increases Colchester’s contribution to its public safety dispatch service by $89,064 to maintain staffing following the departure of a contracted community.
Estimated 21 Tax Rate
Considering prior voter approvals for capital items, the use of $504,312 of the Local Option Tax revenues to pay for debt and an estimated 1.18% growth due to investments in Colchester properties, the estimated municipal tax rate for FY 2021 is $0.5485. The tax rate is projected to increase by $0.0056 (a little more than one half of one cent) or a 1.02% increase over the prior year.
The Selectboard will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at their meeting on January 14, 2020.
For more about the Town Manager visit http://colchestervt.gov/manager or call (802) 264-5509.
Burnham Memorial Library
Kelly McCagg, Director
2019 has been another memorable year at Burnham Library. We hosted 829 programs and finished the renovations to the lower level of the Meeting House. We are looking forward to more excitement in 2020. Here is what we’ve got planned for this January:
Dungeons & Dragons Info Session: Monday, 1/6, 5:30 PM. Help us choose a campaign to play! We’ve got some great new gear and a bunch of books. Beginners through super-experienced players are welcome. Bring your ideas and questions. Teens grades 6-12.
Découpage: Monday, 1/6, 6:30-7:45 PM. Create an original piece of art using the traditional craft of decoupage. All materials provided. Space is limited so sign up online.
Tech Talk Tuesday: 1/7, 1:00-3:00 PM. Have a tech question, new device, an update to configure? Need Email help? Drop in and chat with Kelsey for help.
Getting the Most Out of Your Benefits & Medicare: Wednesday, 1/8, 6:30-7:30 PM. Are confused about how Social Security and Medicare work? We will cover both subjects to help you make the right decisions as you enter into retirement.
Journaling: Monday, 1/13, 6:30-7:45 PM. Want to try bullet journaling but not sure where to start? Sign up for this workshop that will give you the tools to get started! Bring a dot graph journal of your own or use one of ours. Sign up on our website.
Glow-in-the-Dark Storytime: Wednesday 1/15, 6:30 PM. The lights will be out, but there will be plenty to see! Join us for special glow-in-the-dark stories, songs and activities. Be sure to wear white clothing (or we’ll have shirts available.) Recommended for ages 4 and up who are comfortable sitting in a dark room.
Winter Paint & Snack: Monday, 1/27, 6:00 PM. Join the Art Sherpa and paint some beautiful wall art. Sign up to reserve your canvas. Teens grades 6-12 & their adults.
Puzzle Palooza: Saturday, 1/25, 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM. Do you enjoy jigsaw puzzles? At Puzzle Palooza you’ll race against other competitors to be the first to complete a 500 piece puzzle. Work alone or with a teammate. Snacks will be provided and there will be prizes! Sign up online.
Board Game Night: Wednesday, 1/29, 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of board games. Bring your own or play one of ours. Fun for the whole family! No sign-up required.
Do you want to get all the latest library happenings in the convenience of your inbox? Then sign up for our e-newsletter. We’ll be sending monthly updates for all our interested patrons: https://colchestervt.gov/718/Our-eNewsletter
For more about Burnham Library events visit http://colchestervt.gov/library or call (802) 264-5660.
Parks and Recreation Department
Glen Cuttitta, Director
The Colchester Parks & Recreation 2020 Winter/Spring Guide will be released on Friday, 12/20.
We will launch our new online system on 12/20:
ALL USERS, regardless of whether you’ve registered for programs or not, will need to create a new account. Detailed instructions will be available on our website.
Our home page at https://colchestervt.gov/recreation will change slightly with links to the new system.
Reservations can be processed online using the new online system (Paper reservations will still be accepted)
Registration for all Winter/Spring programs will begin on 12/20 for Colchester residents and 1/3 for non-residents.
Pavilion reservation requests for the Bayside Park and Airport Park will begin earlier in 2020. Colchester residents can request use of a pavilion beginning 1/7/20. Non-resident requests will be accepted beginning 1/21/20.
Colchester’s Got Talent: ALL STARS! Friday, 1/31. This special, invitation-only show will feature crowd favorites from the past 10 years of Colchester’s Got Talent. Join us for a night of spectacular community talent with a wide range of singers, instrumentalists, dancers, and other performers. Entry is included with a Winter Carnival bracelet ($7/person).
The 37th Annual Colchester Winter Carnival is coming up on 1/ 31, 2/1 & 2/2! Talent Show Friday night (1/31); a wide array of attractions at Colchester High School on Saturday (2/1), 10 AM – 3 PM; and on Sunday (2/2) join Colchester Police Officers at the Airport Park Ice Rink for skating (BYO skates; weather dependent). Find details at: https://colchestervt.gov/WinterCarnival
Ice Rink at Airport Park: We are waiting for the ground to freeze and will need a few days of continuously below freezing temps to sustain an ice rink. Keep an eye on our website and social media for updates on when it will be ready for skating!
For more about Parks & Rec visit http://colchestervt.gov/recreation or call (802) 264-5640.
Upcoming Town Meetings:
Planning Commission: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays of the month, 7:00 PM. Next meeting: 1/6/20
Development Review Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 PM. Next meeting: 1/8/20
Recreation Advisory Board: 2nd Wednesday of the month, 7:00 AM, Champlain Room, 2nd floor. Next meeting: 1/8/20
Conservation Commission: 3rd Monday of the month, 7:00 PM, at the Bayside Activity Center or per agenda. Next meeting: 1/20/20
Library Board of Trustees: 3rd Thursday of the month, 4:30 PM at Burnham Library. Next meeting: 1/16/20
Selectboard: 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month, 6:30 PM. The 12/24 meeting is cancelled in observance of Christmas Eve. Next meeting: 1/14/20
(All meetings take place at the Colchester Town Offices, 781 Blakely Road, in the Outer Bay Conference Room on the 3rd floor unless otherwise noted.)
Upcoming events:
Colchester’s Got Talent: ALL STARS! Friday, 1/31. This special, invitation-only show will feature crowd favorites from the past 10 years of Colchester’s Got Talent.
The 37th Annual Colchester Winter Carnival is coming up on 1/ 31, 2/1 & 2/2!
Notices of Closures and Cancellations:
The Town Offices will close at noon on Tuesday, December 24 and be closed on Wednesday, December 25 in observance of Christmas
Burnham Library will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The 12/24 meeting of the Colchester Selectboard has been cancelled
The Town Offices will close at noon on Tuesday, December 31 and be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in observance of New Year’s Day.
Burnham Library will be open 10-6 on New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.
The Conservation Commission has cancelled its December meeting.
Announcement from Library Board of Trustees Chair, Toni Josey::
Library Trustee Marcia Devino will not be running again for her seat in March. This is an elected position and anyone interested in sitting on the board is invited to attend the next board meeting on Thursday, December 19th meeting, 4 PM at the Burnham Library.
For information on how to run for office and get a petition to appear on the ballot contact the Colchester Town Clerk’s office at (781 Blakely Road) or call 264-5520.