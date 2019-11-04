Thursday, Nov 7
Lego Club
4 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
Friday, Nov 8
Queen City Contra Dance
7:45-11 p.m., North End Studio A, 294 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT
Music will be provided by Atlantic Crossing and Richard Hopkins will be the caller. All are welcome, all dances taught, no partner or experience necessary. Beginner’s session at 7:45.Adults $9.00; 12 & under free.Please bring clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Dance information: 802-877-3698 Website: http://www.queencitycontras.orgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/ Don Peabody, donpeabody@aya.yale.edu, 802-877-3698.
Baby Storytime
10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
This story time is for babies aged 0-18 months and their caregivers. We will share the magic of stories, songs, rhymes, bounces, and fingerplays. Participants will receive books and more at each session they attend. No sign-up required.
Playgroup
9:30-11 a.m., Colchester Meeting House, 830 Main Street, Colchester
For ages 5 and under. Meet other families, learn about resources in the area and talk about child development. Follows the school calendar. If school is cancelled, so is playgroup.
Saturday, Nov 9
Choral Concert
7:30-9:15 p.m., College Street Congregational Church, 265 College Street, Burlington
Aurora Chamber Singers Concert J.S. Bach Magnificat Vivaldi Gloria Baroque Chorus, Soloists, and Orchestra. Tickets $25. Conducted by David Neiweem. info@aurorachambersingers.org. http://www.aurorachambersingers.org.
The Little(r) Museums of Paris book talk at the Alliance Francaise
6:30-8:30 p.m., Alliance Francaise of the Lake Champlain Region, 43 King Street, Burlington
Join the Alliance Francaise of the Lake Champlain Region for a conversation with Emma Jacobs, author and illustrator of the recently published book, The Little(r) Museums of Paris.Part-guidebook, part-reported travelogue, The Little(r) Museums of Paris takes readers beyond the Louvre on a whimsical exploration of Paris’s landscape of small museums.The author will speak about some of the better-known and more obscure locations featured — from the Rodin Museum to the Museum of Fairground Arts — and share more from her conversations with curators, artists and museum founders. This is a free event. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-littler-museums-of-paris-author-talk-at-the-alliance-francaise-tickets-76001926809.
Saturday Storytime
10-10:30 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
For children of all ages. No sign-up required.
Monday, Nov 11
Preschool Music
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
For ages 3-5.
Preschool Storytime
10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester Stories followed by a craft or activity. For ages 3-5. No sign-up required.
Tuesday, Nov 12
Drop-in Gentle Hatha Yoga
4:30-5:45 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
Bring a mat and enjoy poses for mindful stretching and relaxation. A registered nurse of over 30 years, Betty Molnar is certified as a Hatha Yoga instructor from the Temple of Kriya Yoga in Chicago. Sponsored by the Friends of Burnham Library.
Toddler Storytime
10:30-11 a.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester A weekly selection of music, rhymes, stories, and a snack! For ages 18 months-3 years. No sign-up required.
Wednesday, Nov 13
Knitting and More
6-8 p.m., Burnham Memorial Library, 898 Main St., Colchester
