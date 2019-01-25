Volunteer painters in Enosburg's new community center. Photo courtesy Ivonne Kio.

ENOSBURG FALLS — The Enosburgh Community Center is coming along, thanks to help from the community it will soon serve.

Ivonne Kio, who directs the Enosburg Community Recreation Committee, said volunteers have much of the future community center’s first floor painted.

Kio said she hopes the building will be painted and cleaned within the next few weeks.

The effort could use some more volunteers. Kio said she expects many to attend the next painting session, this Saturday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering, then or any other time, can contact Kio at recdirector@enosburghvt.org.

“We encourage the community to come and help,” Kio said, via email.

She noted the local Ace Hardware donated “all the paint we need for the community center.”