ST. ALBANS – Claudette M Bostwick, 72, passed away on September 23, 2019, at Northwestern Hospital in St. Albans, amidst her family and her siblings, following her brief illness.

Born in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada on November 21, 1946, to Albert and Aline (Dufour) Cannan, Claudette grew up in Madawaska, Maine, attended local schools, graduated from St. Joseph Academy High School in Portland, Maine and graduated from Ricker College in Houlton, Maine.

Claudette is survived by her loving husband of 50 years John, her son Kyle and wife Erin, and granddaughters Kate and Danica of Hinseburg; her daughter Lindsey Yandow and granddaughter Riley and grandson Mason of St. Albans, and brothers A. William Cannan of Westbrook, Maine and P. Richard Cannan of Philadelphia, Penn. and sister Deborah Oregan of South Portland, Maine.

Claudette was predeceased by her parents and her sister Margaret Ann Gibbard of Pietoski, Michigan.

While a student at Ricker College, Claudette met the love of her life John, where began a 50 year “partnership” of love and support, a loving family, and a passion for community and friends that endured until the day of her passing.

After marriage, John and Claudette moved to St. Albans, where Claudette started a 30 plus career in education, which would see her teach French, coach basketball and cheerleading, work in the guidance department, and assist with many school related programs, including serving as a career coach, while creating job shadowing opportunities for students. Mme. Bostwick always loved her time with her students, and continued to serve as a substitute teacher when needed after retirement.

Never a fan of idle time, Claudette was known to take on many jobs outside of education to include baking desserts for JW Ryans, serving as a park attendant at Burton Island, as well as camp director “Mrs. B” for many years with the St. Albans Recreation Department, and serving on the board of the Collins Perley Complex.

A lover of travel, Claudette routinely organized many trips for her students and her friends, and always looked forward to her annual Winter trips somewhere warm with John.

Claudette loved her time on Lake Champlain, and especially her time at “The Pines”, her summer home, where her legacy of Thanksgiving in July will continue for years to come.

Her family was everything, and she was always a proud supporter of all of her children’s and grandchildren’s events and activities. Claudette always made those around her feel better, and her impact on those that were fortunate enough to have had her in their life, will live on forever. Whether you called her Mrs Bostwick, Mrs. B, Claudette, Sis, Sitou, Wife, or Mom, she will continue to be an inspiration.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Following the mass, Claudette’s family invites everyone to Collins-Perley Sports Complex to continue with a celebration of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the St. Albans Football Pavilion, P.O. Box 1099, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund, c/o Northwestern Medical Center, Community Relations Office, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send the Bostwick family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Claudette’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.