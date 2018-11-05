RICHFORD – Claude Joseph Desautels, age 55, passed away at his home in Richford on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

Born in St. Albans, Vt. on Jan. 30, 1963, he was the son of Noella (Fontaine) Desautels and the late Jean Noel Desautels.

Claude was proud of his French-Canadian heritage and being the first generation to live in the United States. His biggest joy in life was his girls; Lauren, age 23, and Katelyn age 21, with their mother Jodi, Emma, age 13, and Sophia, age 11, with their mother Shana. He cared for no one longer then his beloved mother, Noella.

He took pride in all his business establishments. He started at the age of 18 with Claude’s Automotive, the Mill Stone Restaurant, the Hour Bar, the local laundromat and a roofing and contracting company, all while managing several rental properties throughout the area. There was also a period where he was recognized as the town of Richford selectman.

With all of Claude’s success he decided to buy some land on the Golf Course Road in Richford in 1996. He and his father Jean, whom he respected and looked up to, built Claude’s home together, which is where Claude began to lay his roots. Those roots would grow to include raising angus beef and pigs, growing his own gardens, running his 3,000 tap sugar bush and logging his own woods. All of which is centered around an unforgettable view of the Vermont mountains where he could gather his family around.

Claude was a busy man in life but always found time for his personal interests and excitements which included; cooking for his friends and family, playing pool, skiing, snowmobiling and golfing. He also enjoyed fishing trips with his close friends, playing in a dart league where he competed in bars in the U.S. and Canada and in 1982 he was a first place champion in arm wrestling.

His interests couldn’t all be found locally, he enjoyed traveling abroad and learning different cultures and languages. His home away from home was his house in Cape Coral, Florida. Here he would frequently visit with family and friends to enjoy the warm sunshine and many fishing adventures all to escape his least favorite time of year – mud season.

Leaving behind many relatives, friends and loved ones. His presence will be missed, but his memories will be carried by all those he cherished.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Main St., Richford. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Claude’s memory may be made to the Knight of Columbus, c/o All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford, VT 05476.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com