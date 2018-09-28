ST. ALBANS – Claude Henry Magnant a resident of this community since 1993, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the UVM Medical Center with his family at his side.

Born in Franklin, Vt. on Jan. 3, 1930, he was one of five sons to the late Leon and Gwendolyn (Guthrie) Magnant. Claude grew up on a dairy farm where work was not an option. It was survival.

Claude was a 1947 graduate of Franklin High School and a 1951 graduate of the University of Vermont majoring in education. He graduated as Magna Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant from 1952 to 1955.

On Oct. 22, 1955, he married Aline Rainville of Franklin, Vt. who survives him.

Claude and Aline moved to Worcester, Vt. where he was active in town government. He served as a town auditor, selectman, school board director, and town moderator. In 1985 they moved to Barre Town, and in 1993 they moved to St. Albans. Claude was a long-time employee for the State of Vermont, where he retired from the Personnel Department as Director of Operations.

Claude was a history buff, an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan, and a gifted writer. His guidance and counsel was sought by people from both public and private life.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, their children, Laurence Magnant and his wife Denise, of St. Albans, Dale Magnant of Jericho, Philip Magnant and his wife Kristine, of South Burlington and Julie Campbell and her husband Roger, of Essex Junction, as well as his grandchildren, Gwen Magnant, Patrick Magnant, Nicholas Magnant and Alysha Magnant.

Claude is also survived by his brother, David Magnant and his wife Joan, of Essex, along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Claude was pre-deceased by his brothers, Royce, Bradley and Thomas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245, Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Meals on Wheels, c/o Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or a charity of their choice.

To send the Magnant family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Claude’s on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.