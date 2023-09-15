ST. ALBANS CITY — With the city's housing plans taking the main focus, a few other tidbits of news fell through the cracks at St. Albans City Council this past Monday night, Sept. 11.
Here are a few more highlights city residents need to know.
City selects reappraisal company
The City of St. Albans is one step closer to completing its required citywide reappraisal. The administration announced Monday that it selected Tyler Technologies to complete the work.
If the plan moves forward as expected, the city’s reappraisal should be completed by the release of the April 2025 grand list, leading to a re-shuffling of the municipal tax rate by fiscal year 2026.
As planning director Chip Sawyer explained, the City of St. Albans is required to complete a reappraisal. Back in 2022, the city’s common level of appraisal – part of the state’s education tax rate formula – had fallen past the state’s guidelines, triggering the need to restore the CLA to a more acceptable level via a reappraisal.
The State of Vermont primarily uses the CLA as a way to ensure that properties across the state are assessed along a similar baseline so that education taxes don’t unfairly impact ratepayers based on location. When a CLA gets so low that it triggers a reappraisal, as in St. Albans City’s case, it’s a sign that property costs in a region have increased at a quicker rate than the standard inflation.
“We’ve been talking most of the year about what the COVID markets did to housing sale prices, how market prices are much higher than the typical property is valued in our grand lists,” Sawyer said.
The reappraisal’s effect on taxes, however, will be on a person-by-person basis. Some could see taxes go down if their property values largely align with past grand list property assessments. Those with major increases in property valuation, however, will be taxed at that new value come 2026.
Until 2026 though, the CLA will most likely continue to go down, therefore bumping up education tax rates for the city’s property owners.
“I know that’s two years out, but many more reappraisals in the state right now are being projected to go out to 2027, 2028,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said the city selected Tyler Technologies due to its relatively quick turnaround to complete the re-appraisal process.
“We need to do what’s called a full reappraisal, where you're not going to visit every property, but you want to visit key properties, many properties, with a methodology that Tyler Technologies will guide us through,” Sawyer said. “We’re going to be visiting properties, putting out notices and contacting folks and asking if it’s possible to do an inspection of your home, which is typical with many full reappraisals.”
81 N. Main St. to get facelift
To spur downtown growth, the City of St. Albans has inked another business agreement with the future tenant and the owners of 81 North Main St.
Under the agreement, St. Albans City Council approved a $89,378.40 payment to cover 80% of construction costs to overhaul the interior, update the building’s plumbing and electrical and install a completely new facade.
The building owner and tenant would each cover 10% of the total $111,723 project, respectively.
According to the city’s 2022 grand list, the building at 81 N. Main St. is owned by a company registered to Phuong Sweeney.
The city named Jennah and Evan Brannon as the new tenants looking to use the building. Under the agreement with the city, the Branons will operate a retail business at the location five days a week for at least three years.
Evan Branon is the co-owner of Branon Family Maple Orchards.
To pay for its part of the deal, the city will be using American Rescue Plan Act dollars to ensure the space has a new tenant.
The building was the former location of Green Mountain Hemp Co. before it left the space earlier this year. The property is listed on the grand list as having a value of $214,500.
“Coming out of the pandemic, it’s not just enough to increase population, not just enough to increase tourism or workers, but you also need to connect and bridge the gap between the property owners and business owners to make better conditions for space,” City Manager Dominic Cloud said earlier this month.
City receives downtown dollars
To pay for additional downtown programming and marketing, the St. Albans downtown board has received $25,000 through a state appropriation.
“We’re happy that the state budget included what we hope is the first of an annual allotment of funding for downtown activities, mostly event programming, data and information marketing, that sort of thing,” planning director Chip Sawyer said.
Downtowns with municipally supported downtown programs were eligible for the funds. There are 24 in Vermont.
“Our staff and downtown board have already been talking about some ideas of what we could spend it on,” he said.
In order to receive the state funds, City Council agreed to not decrease its normal spending on downtown events in light of the state appropriation, as the move would effectively shift the $25,000 to cover other city costs.
