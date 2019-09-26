ENOSBURG – Christopher R. Stimpson, age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in the West Enosburg Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.