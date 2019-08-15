ST. ALBANS – Christine June Sargent a lifelong area resident passed away early Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center with her family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on June 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Mildred (Moran) Remillard. June was 86 years old.

On November 24, 1956, in Holy Angels Church, June married Charles H. Sargent, who predeceased her on March 4, 2019.

June was a 1952 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. Following graduation, she was employed by the Canning Factory, M.H. Fishman Company and Wm Doolin & Company. In 1984, June and Charlie formed a courier service, Rem-Sar, Inc, which they and their daughter, Angie operated for 30 years.

June was a longtime Trust Administrator for the Franklin Lamoille Bank retiring in 1997, and then was a sales associate at Lorraine’s for several years.

She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Angels Parish, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary, the Mothers Club, the Red Hat Society, ladies Auxiliary for St. Albans Lodge 1566, B.P.O.E. and a member and volunteer of the Northwestern Medical Center Auxiliary.

June is survived by her children, Mark and Kathy Sargent, and children, Adam and his partner, Katrina, Meghan and Alyssa; Gregory and Sally Sargent, and their children, Edward and his wife, Kelly, Ellen and Charlie; Wendy and Randy Bushey and their children, Erica and Chelsea, and Angie Sargent and Brian Nutting and her son, Nicholas, Martell, as well as her great-grandchildren, Maeve, Patrick, Conor and Hank.

June is also survived by her brother, Charles Remillard and his wife, Dina, sister-in-law, Louise Remillard and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Charlie, June was predeceased by her brothers, William Remillard and his wife, Claire, and James Remillard, her father and mother-in-law, Charles L. and Ida L. (Guyette) Sargent and brother-in-law, Clifford Earl Sargent.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

