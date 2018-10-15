New Haven- Chris A. Ladieu 52, died early Tuesday morning Sept. 25, 2018 upon arrival to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury.

He was born June 9, 1966 in Rutland, Vt.

Chris worked in Addison County for many years on Horse Farms and most recently as an auto mechanic for Packard Auto in New Haven.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Chris is survived by his father Lyle Ladieu of Chester, by his sister Coleen Gillam and husband Bryan of Bellows Falls and by a niece Lauren Punger of Weathersfield and a nephew John Punger Jr. stationed at Andrews Air Force base in Md.

He was predeceased by his mother Janice (Bocash) Ladieu on April 17, 2014.

There will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.

