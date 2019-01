From All Breed Rescue:

Chloe is a sweet and shy girl looking for a quiet home! The shelter is a new and intimidating place for this little girl but she’s already opened up with staff members! We feel she’d love a peaceful family to call her own and give her the love and attention she deserves.

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Blaze. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com.