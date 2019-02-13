GEORGIA — A new bill aimed at tackling the childcare crisis, could expand the state’s childcare assistance program, while providing student loan and tax support for educators in the field.

House Bill 194 was introduced in the Vermont statehouse on Friday, and has the support of 70 cosponsors including Georgia’s representative, Carl Rosenquist.

The legislation addresses the crisis in three different ways with a provision to increase family affordability, support childcare providers and incentivize employers to provide childcare assistance to employees.

If passed, the bill would increase the number of families who are eligible for childcare assistance, by raising the eligibility cap to 350 percent of the federal poverty level. It currently stands at 300 percent.

“This program has been underfunded for decades now. It’s not supporting nearly enough families and the families that are eligible are not receiving enough support,” Sarah Kenney, Senior Director of Policy at Let’s Grow Kids, said. “This year we’ve actually seen underutilization in the program because the level of support offered is still not enough for families to afford childcare, and even if they can, they can’t find it.”

Kenney hopes this increase will continue every year, until every family in need has access to no less than 25 percent assistance from the state.

The bill would also provide assistance to childcare providers in the field. According to Kenney, the median wage for these workers is $12.71, which does not qualify as a livable wage.

“As we work towards the long term progress of raising these wages, in the short term, we know that one of the biggest obstacles for early educators is paying back student debt,” Kinney said.

