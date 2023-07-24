Photographer Heidi Brouillette shared this gallery from the 10/12 Champlain All-Star team's state championship win over Colchester on July 20. In 2021, Champlain fell to Colchester in the final game of the 10/12 Vermont Little League State Tournament, which made this year's win that much sweeter.
Champlain is now in Bristol, CT, for the 10/12 Little League Softball Regional Tournament.
