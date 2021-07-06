This apartment features a queen bed and full bathroom, perfect for one or two people looking for convenience and comfort. The small balcony is ideal for looking at the mountains whether they're a powdery green in spring or a fiery red in fall.
The apartment is close to mountain biking trails and has plenty of parking available for trucks, trailers and snowmobiles.
About:
- Cost: $111 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: 1 queen bed
- Bathrooms: 1 full
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.