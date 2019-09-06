RICHFORD – Charlotte M. (Elkins) Parent, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in St. Albans surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Montgomery on February 2, 1933, the daughter of the late Richard “Kaiser” and Dorcas (Donna) Elkins.

Charlotte worked at Capacronie as a shoe heel painter, Muellers as an assembly line operator and the Sewing Factory in St. Albans as an operator. Most of all, Charlotte spent her time as a loving mom and homemaker to her husband and nine children.

Charlotte’s favorite things to do included hosting family dinners at her home, playing Yahtzee, dancing and listening to Raymond’s band play, and taking girl trips to the casino that were always a good time and filled with many laughs.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Raymond O. Parent of St. Albans; children, Ira Noyes of Berkshire, Karla Lawyer and her husband Lyman of Enosburgh, Francine MacLean and her husband Mickey of Charlestown N.H., Mona Van Dyke and her husband Brian of Arundel Maine, Donald Noyes and his wife Judy of Richford, Jill Noyes and her partner Jeffrey “Porky” Tatro of Richford, and Jack Noyes and his wife Lori of St. Albans; step-children, Ann Cota and her husband Bernie of Swanton, Faron Parent and his wife Penny of Gouverneur, N.Y., Donna Parent and her partner Rick Brewer of Massena, N.Y., and Rachel Parent and her husband Randy Royea of Phillipsburg, Quebec; brothers, Lyndol Elkins and his wife Lila, Francis Elkins and his wife Linda, and Rocky Elkins and his wife Laurie; sister, Brenda Ostrout; sister-in-law, Linda Elkins; 32 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 5 great great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her first husband, Donald W. Noyes; son, Keith R. Noyes; daughter, Roxanne M. Poirier; daughter-in-law, Robin J. Noyes; sister, Elaine Sheltra; brother Richard “Dicky” W. Elkins; grandson, George O. Brassil; and great-granddaughter Emily Brassil.

Charlotte’s family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at Franklin County Rehab and Northwestern Medical Center for all the loving and wonderful care she received.

We love and will miss you Mom, this is not a goodbye but rather a see you later.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Center Cemetery, Rte. 118, Montgomery Center.

For those who wish, contributions in Charlotte’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.

