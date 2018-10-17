SHELDON SPRINGS – Charlotte Ann Bergeron a longtime area resident passed away early Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New London, Connecticut on Aug. 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Eva (Rinaldi) Gonyeau. Charlotte was 74 years old.

Charlotte grew up in Sheldon Springs and was a 1962 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans. She had various employers throughout the years ranging from her first job at the Sheldon Mill, cleaning cabins at he Tyler Place, cashier at Andy’s Quick Stop and ending her working years as a cleaning contractor at Service Master, cleaning clean rooms at IBM.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, going to the casino, and her baked beans were legendary. She loved cats, shopping, lottery tickets, country music and Elvis. She also used to say things like,” I wouldn’t trade you for all the tea in China, or the more I teach you, the dumber you get.” Charlotte enjoyed playing any card games but especially enjoyed a good game of cribbage.

Charlotte was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Hi Swans in Swanton, 500 Club, Franklin County Senior Center, and the Auxiliary of American Legion Post # 42, in Enosburg.

Survivors include her son, Leonard H. Ostrout of Swanton; daughters, Tracie Perry of Richford and Sarah Weatherwax and her husband, Jesse, of Enosburg, and her grandchildren, Tawnya Ploof and her husband, Josh, Jessie Ladd, Matthew Boutin, Breanne Root, Danielle Perry, Brennon Perry, Kyle Perry and Kyra Weatherwax, as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Charlotte is also survived by her brothers, Billy Gonyeau and his companion, Norm Peters of Sheldon Springs and Charles Gonyeau and his wife, Sandy, of Dunnellon, Florida, her aunt, Patsy Gonyeau of St. Albans and several nieces, nephews, cousins and sisters-in-law. She is also leaves her good friends, Christine Ward, Nancy West, Aggie Churchill and Monty Vachon.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Robert J. Perry, great-grandson, Austin Joseph Ploof, husband, Herman J. “Jimmy” Perry, Husband, Joseph Ostrout, special companion, Howard M. Ward, husband, Richard Bergeron, Sr., sister, Muriel C. Gonyeau and good friend, Annette Vachon.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon in the Heald Chapel with interment following in the family lot in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlotte’s name to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Charlotte’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.