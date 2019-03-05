ST. ALBANS – Charles Harry Sargent, a lifelong resident of the area passed away on Monday, Mar. 4, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by his family.

Born in St. Albans on December 24, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Ida L. (Guyette) Sargent. Charlie was 87 years old.

Charlie married Christine “June” Remillard on November 24, 1956, in Holy Angels Church.

He was a 1950 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and entered the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, receiving his honorable discharge in September of 1956. Upon his discharge, he began a 15-year career with Central Vermont Railway where he became chairman of the Joint Protective Board, Brotherhood Railway Carmen of the United States. He then had a 20-year career with the United States Postal Service in Burlington. In 1984, he and June formed a courier service, Rem-Sar, Inc which they and their daughter Angie operated for 30 years.

Charlie was very active with St. Albans Lodge No.1566, where he served as Exalted Ruler and Secretary and also served as President for the Vermont State Elks Association. He was a member of Green Mountain Post No.1, American Legion and St. Alban’s Council No.297, Knights of Columbus.

He coached St. Albans Little League baseball for several years in the 1970’s, formed the first Senior Babe Ruth league in Franklin County and assisted in the construction of two regulation baseball fields at the St. Albans City School. In 1978, he formed the first Legion Baseball team in Franklin County.

He was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish and every summer attended St. Anne’s Shrine. Charlie enjoyed the outdoors; he would spend his summers camping and fishing and, enjoyed hunting in the fall. He was an avid and proud fan of the New York Yankees and Washington Redskins.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, June; their children, Mark and Kathy Sargent, Adam and Katrina, Meghan and Alyssa; Gregory and Sally Sargent, Edward and Kelly, Ellen and Charlie; Wendy and Randy Bushey, Erica and Chelsea and Angie Sargent and Brian Nutting and her son, Nicholas Martell, and his great-grandchildren, Maeve, Patrick, Conor and Hank. Charlie also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as his faithful companion, Ben.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was pre-deceased by his brother, Clifford Earl Sargent on February 8, 1964 and brothers-in-law, William and his wife, Claire (Chevrier) Remillard and James Remillard.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Mar. 8, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans, with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant.

Prayers of committal and military honors will be held at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Charlie’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.