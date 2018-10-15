SWANTON – Charles H. Ives Jr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 at the North Country Hospital in Newport.

He was born in Swanton on July 28, 1932 to the late Charles Sr. and Olive (Puffer) Ives.

Charles grew up and attended school in Swanton. After school he joined the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He married Sylvia (Underwood) on Sept. 15, 1951. Charles was a proud member of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi. He was also a member of the Swanton V.F.W. Post #778. Charles loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, doing yard work, or just sitting in his sunroom. He also enjoyed going for rides with his dog.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sylvia Ives of St. Albans; their children, Susan Lamay of Pittsford, VT, Melody Ives of St. Albans, Danny Ives and his wife Anne of Highgate, John Ives and his wife Darlene of St. Albans, and Lori Estee and her husband Dave of Deerfield, N.H.; 15 grandchildren, Jason Lamay, Jeremy Lamay, Daniel Tremblay, Jessica Danforth, Tristan Thomas, Melissa Ives, Peter Peloquin, Ashley Peloquin-St. Martin, Josh Ives, Chris Ives, Destany Ives, Dillon Stanhope, Michael Elliot Sr., Jamie Elliot, and Adam Estee; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; his sister, Carol Brow of Swanton; sisters-in-law, Betty Ives of Swanton, and Sylvia Ives of Florida; his former son-in-law, Alden Lamay of Ira, VT and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Charles was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Ives; and siblings, Rudolph, Harold, Robert and Patricia Ives, and Geraldine Young.

A memorial service will be held Friday Oct. 19, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, Vt. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

For those who wish, contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.

