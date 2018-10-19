WATERVILLE- Charles Emery Tilton, 86 passed away on Monday Oct. 15, 2018 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, with his loving family by his side. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at the Waterville Union Church of Waterville. Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018 at the Waterville Union Church of Waterville with Chaplain Alden Lunar and Pastor Devon Thomas officiating. The family invites you to view his life story and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.