Childcare providers from around Franklin County met together at Church of the Rock last week to learn about phase one and phase two changes to STARS.

ST. ALBANS — With changes to the Vermont Step Ahead Recognition System (STARS), the state hopes to make it easier for new childcare providers to enter the field.

Currently, new providers can’t join the program until after they’re up and operating. But not being in STARS makes them ineligible for a state subsidy in which the state pays a portion of a family’s childcare costs, limiting the families who can sign up with a new provider.

The Vermont Department of Children and Families Child Development Division (CDD) hopes that streamlining the STARS process for new providers will encourage growth in the field.

The change is a part of a larger proposed structural redesign of the system being rolled out in two phases.

The bulk of phase one is the removal of the regulatory history requirement that currently bars new programs from receiving STARS. There is also a minor change involving specialized childcare programs, or providers certified to care for vulnerable children or high-risk families. As it stands now, in order to qualify for three STARS a program must be specialized. Phase one will remove that mandatory component, tweaking the system so having three STARS simply means being eligible to offer that type of care.

Phase one still has to go through a final approval process before the state’s Legislative Committee on Rules, but Melissa Riegel-Garrett, the policy director at CDD says she’s cautiously optimistic they will be able to implement these changes on July 1, 2019.

The CDD reports zero programs will move down in STARS after the implementation of phase one. Statewide, 315 programs currently not participating in the program will come into STARS, 120 programs will move up in the rating system, while the vast majority, 818, will stay the same.

Phase two of the STARS redesign will be much more significant, but the CDC’s work committee is still discussing what that will look like.

According to Riegel-Garrett, the goal of the redesign is to put the overall emphasize on program practices.

Throughout the past three years, STARS has been under an evaluation project where childcare providers and community partners have surveyed early childcare experts as well as impacted families on what’s working and what’s not working in the current system. What they found was that the overwhelming majority of people found that STARS as it currently stands is not an accurate reflection of program quality.

“What we realized is you can actually be a four star program in our system and have zero points in the program practices arena,” Riegel-Garrett said.

Program practices is otherwise defined by Riegel Garrett as the most visible arena of STARS. It’s what you feel and what you experience when you walk into a provider’s location.

According to Vermont Birth to Five, one of the CDD’s key partners in the evaluation process, program practices is the one arena in the STARS system that contributes most to the quality of care.

Read more about the changes coming to STARS in Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our online edition.