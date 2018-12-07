Fairfax Town Manager Brad Docheff and selectperson Sheri Rainville during a previous meeting of the Fairfax selectboard.

FAIRFAX – Town Meeting Day hung over Fairfax’s selectboard during their most recent meeting as the board contemplated whether or not articles should be drafted to explicitly permit the board to support the Fairfax Community Center project and transition the town’s treasurer and clerk from an elected position to an appointed one.

In regards to the former, the board’s discussion hinged primarily on the fact that a pledge made when the town took ownership of the Baptist church now being restored as a community center – that tax dollars would not pay for the community center’s restoration – wasn’t explicit in the town’s laws.

Town manager Brad Docheff and the selectboard’s administrative assistant Amy Sears reported, upon reviewing minutes from the meetings where the selectboard agreed to take ownership of the church, they discovered the motion approving that transfer of ownership made no mention of that pledge.

The minutes did, however, note a discussion between the community center’s proponents and the board concluded with an agreement that the community center would be an entirely self-sustaining project funded by a nonprofit organization advocating for a community center.

“It was talked about in the meeting… but when they made the motion, that was not a part of it,” Sears said.

The Fairfax Community Center project has largely subsisted on grants and local fundraisers as a result of that commitment. Fundraising was coordinated by the town’s recreation department and the Friends of the Fairfax Community Center, an area nonprofit.

That was reportedly not enough to sustain the project, however.

“Our hope was that it would never cost the town money,” said Roberta “Robby” Rodimer, the town’s moderator. “I think people found that there’s a lot more that needed doing there than expected.”

The selectboard appeared to support the idea of there being at least some financial support from the town. But before they would approve significant financial support, the board also seemed to agree that it would need a mandate from voters to do so.

That article could come from either the community leaders pushing for the community center or the selectboard itself, the board concluded. The board didn’t commit to the latter as of this most recent meeting, and the former would require a petition signed by five percent of Fairfax’s electorate.

The deadline for the selectboard approving an article for a Town Meeting Day ballot falls near the end of January. A petition-informed article would have to be ready roughly a week sooner in order to be approved by the selectboard in time for Town Meeting Day.

