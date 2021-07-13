Champlain, the combined St. Albans/Georgia team, will take on Connecticut Valley in the Vermont Little League 11/12 year old State Championship game at Airport Park in Colchester this evening at 6 pm.
Champlain handed undefeated Connecticut Valley a 6-4 loss on Tuesday evening, earning a spot in the final.
Molly Parah earned the win in the circle for Champlain, after the team jumped out to a 3 run lead in the first inning. Champlain tacked on two more runs in the second and two in the final frame to secure the win. Connecticut Valley scattered four runs over three innings.
Thank you, Avery Beyor for the beautiful gallery of photos from the road!
