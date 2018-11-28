Amanda St. Pierre, executive director of the Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance, speaks at the group's annual meeting on Tuesday at The Abbey.

SHELDON — Despite the steadily falling snow, area farmers gathered at the The Abbey Tuesday evening for the annual meeting of the Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance (VDPA).

The meeting contained some bright news in what has otherwise been a bleak year for farmers, including some steps toward supply management in the northeast.

VDPA was formed to represent the dairy industry in Montpelier, explained executive director and Franklin County farmer Amanda St. Pierre.

Despite the group’s focus on Vermont issues, the national scene for dairy, marred by four straight years of milk prices below farmers’ cost of production, inevitably came up.

Asked to speak about what was happening nationally, Harold Howrigan, Jr., President of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, said the National Milk Producers Federation voted at its annual meeting not to pursue a supply management plan in Congress, and instead focus on securing more money from the USDA under the tariff relief announced earlier this year.

That relief went primarily to soy bean and hog farmers, with dairy farmers expected to receive just pennies per hundredweight of milk production.

The dairy industry lost multiple key markets when the Trump Administration imposed tariffs on major U.S. trading partners including China, Mexico and Canada and those countries retaliated with tariffs on agriculture. “The markets that the government took away from dairy farmers” had taken years to build, said Howrigan.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., has told farmers USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue has the tools and money to aid dairy farmers but it will likely take a bipartisan push from Congress to get his attention, Howrigan reported.

“We need to pressure National Milk,” said Ralph McNall, the former president of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, adding he was “disappointed National Milk can’t see the light.”

Jack Parent, the St. Albans Co-op’s vice president, reported that Dairy Farmers of America’s (DFA) Northeast Area Council is discussing supply management and has voted “for the first time… to establish a base on its farmers.”

