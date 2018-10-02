Panelists (from left to right) Belinda Bessette, Gretchen Dehart, Natalie Glynn, Ashley Moore and Denise Smith represent NCSS, CCV, Let’s Grow Kids, Main Street Alliance and RiseVT respectively.

ST. ALBANS — The issues of childcare, education, transportation and trauma all intersected Thursday night during a forum discussing economic issues facing Franklin County women.

The event was part of the Vermont Commission on Women’s Listening Project, a statewide survey aimed at assessing and addressing the needs that aren’t being met for Vermont women.

Thursday’s panel, held at St. Albans City Hall, included four local panelists from Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS), Let’s Grow Kids, Main Street Alliance Vermont and Community College of Vermont (CCV) who addressed some of the needs they see in the local community. Following updates from the panel, the forum then opened up to the audience, where area residents shared their own opinions with the commission.

Many of the issues brought up seemed to be intertwined with one another.

For instance, access to childcare and child support services largely relied on the freedom given by employers for families to utilize these programs. A freedom that, according to several people in attendance, the county lacks. Belinda Bessette, the Clinical Services Manager of the Children’s Division at NCSS, said this is one of the biggest issues she sees.

“We have a lot of families who come to us that are able to engage in our services but only very minimally, because their employers won’t allow them to leave work a certain amount of time,” Bessette said. “We find that one of the biggest barriers to receiving our services at times.”

This issue, Bessette says, is spilling over into childcare. She sees a lot of families who can’t even utilize the state funded universal pre-Kindergarten program.

“I have a preschooler myself, and it’s an amazing program that’s a huge benefit to families, but my employer allows me to leave and go get her and transport her back to daycare. A lot of people say they aren’t able to engage in that program because they don’t have the transportation,” Bessette said.

Denise Smith, program manager at RiseVT, who is also a St. Albans resident and a mother of three, pointed out this issue is centered around the manufacturing focused economy.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.