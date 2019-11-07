ALBURGH – Carroll “Hamburg” G. Bryce, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Villa Rehab in St. Albans with his loving family by his side.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 9-10:00 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in the Bush Cemetery in Alburgh.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.