SAINT ALBANS – Carol Jean Robtoy, a lifelong area resident passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center with her loving family at her side.

She was born in St. Albans on Aug. 4, 1961, the daughter of the late, Gordon W. and Barbara (Brace) Robtoy. Carol was 57 years old.

Carol was educated in St. Albans and was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy. She was a longtime associate with Northwestern Counseling and Support Services. Carol will always be remembered for helping anyone and everyone whenever she could.

Survivors include her longtime companion, David Chalifoux; her son, Ty Robtoy and his daughter, Hallie, all of St. Albans, as well as her eight brothers, Gordon Robtoy, Jr. of St. Albans; Allen Robtoy and his wife, Cheryl, of St. Albans; Murray Robtoy and his wife, Katherine, of St. Albans; Chris Robtoy and his wife, Felicia, of St. Albans; Steven Robtoy of St. Albans; Timothy Robtoy and Patrick Robtoy both of St. Albans and William Robtoy and his companion, Amy Patnode, her two sisters, Sharon Lee Pudvah and her husband, Wayne, of St. Albans and Alisha Robtoy of St. Albans, many nieces, nephews, friends and two very special friends, Mary and Alberta Dane.

In addition to her parents, Gordon and Barb, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2018, she is also pre-deceased by her nephew, Brent and stepfather, Frank A. Smith.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street. The Reverend Maurice J. Roy will be the celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment for Carol and Barb will be held at later date in Greenwood Cemetery.

Carol’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to Tim’s House Shelter, Division of Samaritan House, 24 Kingman Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Martha’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 1561, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

