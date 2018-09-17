Burke, N.Y./Georgia, Vt. – In sure and certain hope of the resurrection, Carol Ann Morse Shipman departed this life Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at her home with her family by her side. Carol was born on April 22, 1932 on the family farm in West Jay, Vt. She attended Richford Elementary School, Richford High School, and graduated with a teaching degree from Johnson State Teacher’s College. She taught at both St. Albans Bay and Georgia Elementary Schools, was a member of the Georgia Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and the 4H, and was a highly accomplished livestock shower.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Herbert F. Shipman; her daughter, Ruth Ann Shipman; grandson, Ezra Sweeney and great granddaughter, Lia Shipman; her parents, Chauncey and Elnora Morse; her parents-in-law, Cecil and Ethelyn Shipman; her brothers, Chauncey and Charles Morse; her sister, Shirley Morse Chapin, sister-in-law, Marilyn Dow Morse; her brothers-in-law, Stanley Shipman, Reginald Thompson, and Alex Ciufo.

She is survived by her children, Martha Shipman, Mary and Wayne Sweeney, Philip and Emilie Shipman, Norman and Vicky Shipman, and Charles and Thy Shipman; her grandchildren, Carolann, Josiah, Charles, Abigail, and Everissa Sweeney; Luke Shipman, Jeremiah and Nicole Shipman; Tabor Shipman, Zebulun and Grace Shipman, Calah and Romeo Ramirez, Moriah, Micah, Samuel, Reuben and Rutherford Shipman; Hannah, MaryBeth, Sela and Soriya Shipman; her great grandchildren, William Shipman; Seth, Esther, Stella, Cecily, Placid, and Andrew Shipman; Ezekiel, Elisha, Naomi, Obadiah, Lydia, Rachel, Isaiah, Job, and Joshua Shipman.

Carol is also survived by her sister, Marilyn Morse Ciufo, sisters-in-law, Virginia Thompson, and Muriel Shipman, as well as her brother-in-law, Bruce Chapin, and many nieces and nephews.

She loved her Lord and family, gardening, animals, canning, dancing, arts and crafts, had a mischievous sense of humor and, unbeknownst to many, dabbled in linguistics – particularly word formation.

Carol is a member of Lisbon Reformed Presbyterian Church in Lisbon, N.Y. and a past member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in St Albans, Vt.

Visiting hours will be at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 350 South Main Street, St. Albans on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville, Vt.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Lisbon Reformed Presbyterian Church, c/o Doreen Sweeney, Treasurer, 1594 Old Dekalb Road, Canton, N.Y. 13617 or Trinity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 422, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Hospice of the North Country, 3905 State Route 11, Malone, NY 12953.

Assisting the Shipman family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.