Pictured from left to right: Danielle Macaulay, Adam McBrien, Christopher Marsh, Daniel Swedo and Toni Auriemma pose with the 120 half gallon milk donation.

ST. ALBANS — One hundred and twenty half-gallon jugs of milk were donated to Northwest Family Foods (NFF) on Tuesday thanks to Cargill Animal Nutrition and Cardinal Logistics.

It was all a part of a new social media trend dubbed the “10 gallon challenge” aimed at benefiting both dairy farmers and families in need. Participation is simple, individuals are challenged to head to their grocery store, buy ten gallons of milk and donate it to their local food pantry. But Cargill took it one step further.

The feed and production supply chain challenged all of its mills in the country to participate.

“We took the idea and ran with it, and we were able to raise $687 along with Cardinal Logistics’ help and all our production and office employees,” Adam McBrien, plant manager at the Swanton location said.

The milk challenge and donation was a way to give back not only to the community, but to struggling dairy farmers. As soon as McBrien found out about the challenge, he reached out to the St. Albans Coop to make sure all the purchased donations came from local dairy farmers.

“What’s really cool is that it’s a closed loop almost. We get the grain, we give it to the farmers, they give the milk to the co-op, the co-op sells it to people, and it’s just a running cycle. That’s the biggest thing, we used local milk and local farmers to make this happen,” McBrien said.

Representatives from all three organizations showed up at NFF on Wednesday to deliver the milk.

“It’s a little supply chain right here,” said Daniel Swedo, operations manager at Cardinal Logistics.

Read more about the milk donation and NFF’s needs for the holidays in Thursday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.