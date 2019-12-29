SHELDON — A South Burlington man is facing a charge of refusing a driving under the influence test after Vermont State Police were alerted a vehicle on Route 105 which was all over the roadway and not staying in its lane.
Officers located the vehicle off of the roadway on its roof shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of 105 and Kane Road. The driver was identified as Adut Morgan, 20.
Police report Morgan showed signs of impairment by both alcohol and drugs and was arrested. He was subsequently processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Jan. 6.