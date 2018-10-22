Local candidates for both the Vermont House and Senate gathered in St. Albans City Hall for a forum on domestic and sexual violence.

ST. ALBANS CITY- Seventeen candidates from across Franklin and Grand Isle counties gathered in the Saint Albans City Hall Thursday morning to discuss the issues of domestic and sexual violence facing the region.

The candidates, invited by the Franklin Grand Isle Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force, were given a few minutes to introduce themselves before asked to answer one single question: What do you believe are the root causes of domestic and sexual violence and, if elected, how would you use your position to uproot those causes?

The moderator, Kris Lukens, executive director of Voices Against Violence, gave each candidate three minutes to deliver their answer.

Franklin-1

Republican incumbent Carl Rosenquist was the sole candidate present in the race to represent Georgia. His response focused on the idea that violence stems from a lack of self worth. Instilling this value into the younger generation is one way to tackle the issue, he said.



He also emphasized that those being abused need to make sure they remove themselves from those situations. “If they are in an abusive situation they have to get out as quickly as possible. The only way to stop that cycle is to get out, and not be available to be abused,” Rosenquist said.

Franklin-2

Rep. Barbara Murphy, an idependent representing Fairfax, speaking close to the end of the forum, mentioned that there wasn’t a whole lot more to say. But the overall arching cause she says violence stems from is respect.

“If people are able to gather a greater respect for oneself, they do have that ability to see that others have that same right to have respect held to them,” Murphy said.

Murphy also cited some of the work she’s done in her past year in the legislature, including two gun bills (H422 and S221) she helped pass, which allow law enforcement to remove firm arms and dangerous weapons in cases of domestic assault.

Republican challenger Mary Beerworth responded with a more personal impact of violence, discussing her sister, who grew up a victim of sexual assault that Beerworth says resulted in pregnancy. Because of this, she says, the best way to tackle the issue is to start in the high schools.

“I’m most concerned about helping our teenagers become less involved in inappropriate and too early sexual relationships, which I believe sets a pattern for abuse,” Beerworth said. “I watched that happen with my sister.”

To read all seventeen of the candidates’ responses pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.