ST. ALBANS – As of September, nearly $170,000 has been raised in the 2018 General Election for Franklin County campaigns, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.

Of those donations, the majority has been raised via large donations amounting to $100 or more, with the largest donations coming from Tom and Carol Breuer, a Massachusetts family with a residence in Stowe who have, as of press time, committed $23,000 to Franklin County Republicans for the 2018 election.

Democrats have likewise reported large donations coming from outside the county and outside the state, though no single donor to a Democratic campaign has contributed as much as the Breuers.

The 2018 election cycle also marks the first appearance of the St. Albans Political Action Committee, a political action committee (PAC) that’s raised money for area Republicans.

As of the most recent filing date, $167,057.35 has been raised by candidates either through donations or personal loans. That number doesn’t include funds gathered in previous elections, such as those reported by Rep. Cindy Weed (D/P – Enosburgh), but does include personal expenses and in-kind donations of goods and services rather than money.

Roughly $105,000 of that sum was raised for legislative candidates alone, compared to the $97,867 raised at the same point in the 2016 General Election. By the end of the 2016 election, $234,055 was raised for Franklin County legislative races.

During the 2016 General Election, there were no competitive races for Franklin County Sheriff or probate judge.

Candidates who have raised or expensed $500 or more are required to register their campaigns with the Secretary of State’s office according to Vermont law. Political action committees are also required to register.

For the full story pick up a copy of this weekend’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.