Each week the Messenger is asking Franklin County’s legislative candidates a question about an issue facing state government.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana in Vermont is now legal. In your view, should the state move forward with a regulated market for marijuana or leave things as they are now?
To suggest a question or topic, email michelle@samessenger.com.
To read this week’s answers, subscribe online or by calling (802)524-9771 x.101.
Bakersfield, Fletcher, Fairfield House Candidates
Kelly Cummings
Democrat
I do think the time has come to move forward on taxing and regulating the market for marijuana. Here are some reasons why:
With regulation we have the opportunity to control what is in marijuana.
Taxing marijuana will bring in additional dollars to Vermont.
This could possibly be a new agricultural opportunity for our farmers if they so choose it.
Now with that said, I would like to see some of the revenue generated from the legal sale of marijuana put into a fund for training, education and prevention of abuse. This is an important part of the legal marijuana picture. Responsible use.
James Gregoire
Republican
Marijuana is illegal at the national level. The federal government has taken a hands off approach with states so far but that can change. If we make retail marijuana legal, we need to clearly separate it from medical use. This should protect the medical market in case the feds cracks down on recreational marijuana.
We’d need better treatment options to deal with addiction as well as an accurate method to conduct roadside impairment tests. I also think advocates need to concede some basic truths: marijuana is addictive, does cause impairment and does negatively affect developing brains.
The push for legal retail marijuana is strong. We must ensure that any legalization efforts are done thoughtfully. Enforcement, tax collection and education mechanisms must be carefully designed and codified.
We must also be prepared for the massive amount of energy growers utilize as well. Not to mention the green house gases growers emit.
Franklin County Senate Candidates
Dustin Tanner
Democrat
Yes, the state should move to a full legalization model like the one in Colorado and take full advantage of the tax benefits. Using the money brought in for the education of students and to give extra resources to fight the opioid epidemic.
Pam McCarthy
Democrat
In that the legislature has made the decision to make possession of a small amount of cannabis legal, I believe it makes sense to mindfully consider a regulated market. Quality and potency are concerns for consumers, and the potential for significant revenue for our state is real. We can learn from other states’ efforts and make well-informed choices about the best way forward for Vermont. We need to hear more from our stakeholders as we look at potential changes, including consumers, growers, health/mental health professionals, educators, the business community, municipal leaders and others. We also need to clear up inconsistencies in the “adult use” and “medical” marijuana laws and address the concerns about driving under the influence of cannabis.
Corey Parent
Republican
My record on marijuana has been clear. I have continuously voted against legalization and voted against this particular bill as well. That being said – my point of view on this issue lost. Legal marijuana is here and quite frankly the way in which we did was the worst way possible.
I still have a number of concerns like roadside testing and the issues this creates with employers – which it does as I’ve heard from a handful who have already has issues with employees smoking on breaks.
Since I do not think we could put the genie back in the bottle, I would reluctantly support the taxation and regulation of marijuana. This approach would allow local communities to decide if they would allow a retail establishment and provide some revenue to the state that we could use to offset other taxes.
Randy Brock
Republican
Many still question the wisdom of legalizing personal marijuana possession, considering the opposition by much of the medical, education and law enforcement communities. Before Vermont even considers a broader tax and regulate program, we must carefully review the public health, education and prevention, public safety and taxation implications. The governor’s Marijuana Advisory Commission’s final report is due on December 31. Let’s get the commission’s report and consider the facts during the General Assembly’s 2019 session. We should look at the realities of current consumption and the impact of legalization in neighboring jurisdictions. We must consider how Vermont municipalities could opt out. We need to examine the risk of harm to our youth, the costs involved, and whether taxation would actually increase net revenues. We must understand if there are better tests for impaired driving and how to deal with the social consequences of greater drug use. Then we must decide.
Enosburgh, Montgomery House Candidates
Felisha Leffler
Republican
Personal liberty is something that I believe in above most anything else. Vermont is in a difficult situation in some ways because of legalizing personal possession but not sales. If Vermont were to legalize the sale of cannabis, it is still federally illegal. That creates several issues with safety and regulation of the market as seen in other states. Cannabis is a cash-based industry because FDIC banks cannot house drug money. There is difficulty in combating underage use, particularly with edibles. Most importantly, we need a way to keep our roadways safe. While a legal market that would boost revenues sounds promising, Vermonters deserve caution moving forward to ensure all aspects of the law are properly evaluated before implemented. I know we have the time to do this right, if we can find reasonable solutions to these, I’d be amenable to the tax and regulate model. Learn more: felishaleffler.com
Cindy Weed
Democrat/Progressive
Yes, the state should move forward with a tax and regulate market for marijuana because it would help eliminate the black market, ensure a safer product for adults, and generate millions of dollars in income. The income from sales would regulate the marijuana industry, help fund drug prevention and treatment programs, help fund the state’s education system, help clean up the state’s water resources, generate jobs, commerce and economic development, and support the agricultural economy. I think that marijuana should be removed from the criminal justice system completely and regulated like alcohol and tobacco. Also, criminalization of marijuana use disproportionately harms young people and people of color, sponsors massive levels of violence and corruption, and actually fails to curb youth access!
St. Albans City, portion of St. Albans Town House Candidates
Jim Fitzgerald
Republican
In my opinion there is no need to try to turn this into a Vermont cash cow. Most of the states around Vermont have their own marijuana regulations so I do not see a real big market for Vermont pot. This is a huge mistake for Vermont, even our public safety experts cautioned us not to do this. We spent huge amounts of money, and we still do to stop people from smoking, now are we saying smoking pot does not harm the lungs? It makes no sense, period.
Mike McCarthy
Democrat
I support working with law enforcement professionals and public health experts to come up with a cannabis policy that keeps drugs away from children, provides transparency about the potency of marijuana products and offsets the cost of health and public safety efforts. Marijuana sales have been the bedrock of a black market drug economy, and the law as it stands continues to support that illicit market.
It makes no sense to have the recreational use of marijuana legal without a set of laws that regulate the sale of marijuana. The current policy is the worst of both worlds. As we work to implement a more thorough approach to marijuana, we also need to support Drug Recognition Experts and adopt highway safety policy that keeps Vermonters safe.
Casey Toof
Republican
The legislature moved too quickly towards the full legalization of marijuana this past biennium. The biggest issue I am hearing while I’m talking to my neighbors going door to door is that they are concerned about the safety issues we will face now that marijuana is legalized, especially safety issues on the road. We don’t have an effective roadside testing method because our law enforcement officers will have a more difficult time keeping our roads safe. As the father of two young sons – public safety is a top priority for me.
Now that legalization is here, I believe we need to monitor the impact it has and see if we can further develop our testing and enforcement methods before I would support moving to a full blown retail and tax market.
Kate Larose
Democrat
I served at the Vermont Agency of Education for six years. During this time, I worked with school districts on alcohol, tobacco, and other drug prevention efforts. Though I strongly believe in decriminalization and de-carceration, I have to admit that I had concerns about what legalization might mean for youth use rates. I want to learn more about how moving forward with a regulated market could increase consumer safety and decrease youth access. We are fooling ourselves if we think legalization and regulation means that a new market will be created. The market has always been there and the war on drugs has failed us. This could provide a pathway for increased revenue to be invested in prevention, training, and highway safety. I look forward to learning more about this issue and will be hosting a community learning event on this topic soon. Details will be shared at www.katelarose.com/events.
Berkshire, Franklin, Highgate, Richford House Candidates
Shane Rhodes
Republican
I don’t believe that marijuana should be all out legal. I do believe that it is a gate way drug and it will move some people to bigger and heavier things. And we have a big enough problem now with these hard drugs on our streets. I do see that it isn’t a good thing to lock someone up or ruin a young person’s life over a small amount of marijuana. However, I do not believe that it should be openly accepted in our society
Daniel Nadeau
Democrat
I am undecided on the issue of marijuana legalization. However I do think the current law has some well known loopholes that need to be fixed and it to be made clear to both sides what is legal and what is not. I agree that each region of Vermont should be able to develop there own rules on the issue. However I think its a poor idea for it to be on a town by town basis because that will make it much harder to enforce.
Linda Collins
Independent
I wasn’t in the legislature when this bill passed but perhaps they should have thought this out before it was legalized. It seems there are other factors, such as enforcement for operating under the influence of marijuana that should have been decided at the time. There will definitely have to be discussions about pot and how it will affect the workplace especially those that require drug testing by federal law. Law enforcement should be a part of that discussion and their advice taken seriously.
Josh Aldrich
Republican
I think it would be great to have a $15.00 min wage, but the entire picture needs to be looked at here. We’ve got to think about all the small business owners who are struggling now because of all the taxes. With a $15.00 min wage on top of all the taxes it would head small businesses into a direction of failure and closure. I’m all for an increased wage, it just needs to be workable for all. We’ve all said it a time or two in our lives, everything goes up except for wages. If elected as one of your next State Reps I’ll be willing to work for an increase in wages just not a $15.00 increase at this time.
Charen Fegard
Democrat
In this complex issue, I will defer to what the voters of Franklin-5 want.
Concerns I have include: normalizing marijuana is likely to increase use, especially among youth, the potential for conflict between state and federal law, and that law enforcement lacks tools to accurately detect marijuana intoxication for DUI purposes.
The potential benefits are that marijuana could become a profitable agricultural asset for the state, helping both farmers and the programs that are funded by the tax revenue.
Georgia House Candidates
Ed Simon
Democrat
Legalizing recreational marijuana was a step in the right direction. Marijuana will become a source of income for the state, and could help solve many of our current issues. If we do this carefully, we can create a safe and regulated market. The only questions we need to answer are how to ensure safe driving laws and roadside tests are implemented. I look forward to working through these hurdles.
Carl Rosenquist
Republican
I voted against the legalization of marijuana during the last session. I still feel it was the wrong thing to do in the middle of an on going opiate drug crisis. Since it is now law, I would leave it alone for at least one year in order to assess the nature of any unintended consequences. In the long run, it is hard for me to see how I could encourage the monetization of this product, so that we could tax it’s distribution and sales. Taxation for alcohol and cigarettes have not been great examples for success along these lines. We still spend substantially more on health problems for alcohol and cigarette related issues than we take in in tax revenues.
Fairfax House Candidates
Mary Beerworth
Republican
Being an advocate in the State House over the years has given me the opportunity to listen to all sides of controversial debates. In 2004, the legislature legalized medical marijuana and in 2013 it passed decriminalization. Fine. But the vote this year to legalize recreational marijuana was different.
Physicians, nurses, law enforcement, and parents from all over our state testified day after day with impassioned pleas to stop passage of the bill; it all fell on deaf ears. A Fairfax RN told me about the damage she sees first hand to babies whose mothers do not understand the lifelong consequences to their unborn babies of smoking marijuana.
Incumbent Fairfax Representative Barbara Murphy voted in favor of the bill, which is now law. I will not vote to commercialize marijuana. The current law is rife with loopholes and ambiguities that will likely require a remedy in the coming biennium.
Barbara Murphy
Independent
I do not support a regulated market and believe the state should leave things as they are for now. To move to a tax and regulated market would require an investment of resources that Vermont cannot afford. I voted for Act 86 which frees adults who grow and use personal amounts of marijuana from legal sanctions, like adults who responsibly consume alcohol. Removing the civil penalties allows our law enforcement agencies to prioritize the focus of limited resources on substance abuse crimes such as impaired driving. When the Federal government legalizes marijuana Vermont can tax its purchase as it does tobacco and alcohol.
Sheldon, Swanton House Candidates
Marianna Gamache
Republican
I am not in favor of moving forward on the marijuana issue until the federal government classification of marijuana has been changed from a schedule 1 drug, which is illegal, to a legal drug.
As I frequently remind my legislative colleagues, no matter what legislation is passed in Vermont, marijuana is still an illegal, illicit federal drug. I, as well as the majority of my constituents, do not approve of legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes since, unlike alcohol, there is no test for demonstrating impairment at an established level.
We run the risk of being assessed federal government penalties for allowing the issuance of a “medical marijuana” credential by a state agency to a Vermont resident, for the purpose of acquiring marijuana for “medical” use through a state authorized dispensary. While I am in favor of marijuana extracts being used for medicinal purposes, it is still illegal by federal law, to do so.
Brian Savage
Republican
Before we even consider moving forward with the regulated market for marijuana, there must be a roadside test instituted in Vermont to determine probable cause in the event of a driver operating under the influence of marijuana. This legislation was passed last year in the House but died in the Senate Judiciary Committee, so there is still a long ways to go before the regulated market can be considered. Also, if and when it is considered it also should be regulated the same as alcohol with each town and city voting whether to allow the sale with their community.
St. Albans Town House Candidate
Lynn Dickinson
Republican
I do not support legalization of marijuana with some exceptions for medical marijuana. Our drug epidemic is extremely harmful to our society and is personally destructive to those addicted and to their families. Legalizing another gateway drug is counterproductive. We did work on a saliva test to help law enforcement determine drug impairment this session and it would provide a real time field test that would be similar to the breathalyzer and data master test we use to determine alcohol impairment. But the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Sears, killed it in his committee. We need this test to protect all of us from drivers impaired by drug use on the roads. I will work in the next session to pass a bill developing a saliva test.