Kelly Cummings

Democrat

I do think the time has come to move forward on taxing and regulating the market for marijuana. Here are some reasons why:

With regulation we have the opportunity to control what is in marijuana.

Taxing marijuana will bring in additional dollars to Vermont.

This could possibly be a new agricultural opportunity for our farmers if they so choose it.

Now with that said, I would like to see some of the revenue generated from the legal sale of marijuana put into a fund for training, education and prevention of abuse. This is an important part of the legal marijuana picture. Responsible use.