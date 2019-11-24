ST. ALBANS — Vermont State Police charged a 33-year-old Grand Isle resident, Cassandra Latimer-Arington, with DUI #2 after multiple callers reported an erratic driver headed toward St. Albans on Vermont Route 105.
VSP stopped Latimer-Arington’s vehicle just east of Gallagher’s Corner, according to a press statement.
The statement said Latimer-Arington “admitted to drinking and failed all roadside dexterity tests,” and that Latimer-Arington provided a breath sample “that showed [her blood alcohol concentration] to be over the legal limit.”
She’s due in Franklin County Criminal Court for arraignment on the charge Dec. 16.