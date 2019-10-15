Monday, Oct 21
One-on-One Computer Classes
6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
6 — 7 & 7 — 8 p.m. 1st & 3rd Mon. & Wed. monthly. Sign-up required. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Classic Country Music
6 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton
For information call 891-6391
Teen Space
3:30-5 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Mondays, for ages 12 — 17. Drop in for a different activity each week. Snacks provided. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
MFCC Playgroup
9:30-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Meets every Monday and Thursday, except when the library or the schools are closed. Playgroup follows the Milton Town School District calendar. For children up to age 5. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Tuesday, Oct 22
Firefighter Association Bingo
6:30 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton
Dinner at 5 p.m. Warmups at 6:30 p.m.
Strategy Board Games
5-7:45 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Learn and play a variety of strategy board games. For ages 13 adult. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Mah Jongg
1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
All levels welcome https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Infant early literacy story time
9:30-10 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Tuesdays for infants birth to 18 months.Free. http://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Wednesday, Oct 23
Boy Scout Troop #631 Meeting
7 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Road, Milton
One-on-One Computer Classes
6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
6 — 7 & 7 — 8 p.m. 1st & 3rd Mon. & Wed. monthly. Sign-up required. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Bridge
1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
All levels welcome. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Groovy Lunch Bunch
12 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton
Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Shirley Bunnell, (802)893-1619.
Toddler Rhythm & Movement Early Literacy Story Time
10-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
For toddlers age 18 months to 3 years. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Thursday, Oct 17
Preschool Early Literacy Storytime
10-11 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
For preschoolers age 3 to 5 years. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.
Boy Scout Troop #603
7-8:30 p.m., United Church of Milton, 51 Main Street, Milton
https://www.facebook.com/troop603VT.
Dorothy’s Book List Discussions
6:30-7:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Read the book, and then come discuss it. For kids in grades 4 8. Sign-up required.This month’s book is Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes. http://miltonlibraryvt.org.
VSAC FAFSA forms night
6-8 p.m., Milton High School, 17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton
Get help from the experts on dealing with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form for applying for financial aid for college students.
Farmers Market
3-6 p.m., Hannaford Plaza, Route 7, Milton
The final farmers market of the year, featuring local produce, crafts.
Colchester-Milton Rotary Club
12 p.m., Hampton Inn, 42 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester
John Arbry, john@802agent.com, (802)861-3278.
Career and Internship Fair
11 a.m.-2 p.m., Northern Vermont University — Johnson
About 50 employers from sectors that include health care and social services, nonprofits, banking, the ski industry, state and federal government, law enforcement, tourism and hospitality will take part. NorthernVermont.edu/JohnsonCareerFair
MFCC Playgroup
9:30-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
Meets every Monday and Thursday, except when the library or the schools are closed. Playgroup follows the Milton Town School District calendar. For children up to age 5. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Saturday, Oct 19
Early Literacy Story Time
10-10:30 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton
For all ages. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.
Sunday, Oct 20
Booster Bingo
4:30 p.m., Milton High School, 17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton