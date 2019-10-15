Monday, Oct 21

One-on-One Computer Classes

6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

6 — 7 & 7 — 8 p.m. 1st & 3rd Mon. & Wed. monthly. Sign-up required. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

Classic Country Music

6 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton

For information call 891-6391

Teen Space

3:30-5 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

Mondays, for ages 12 — 17. Drop in for a different activity each week. Snacks provided. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

MFCC Playgroup

9:30-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

Meets every Monday and Thursday, except when the library or the schools are closed. Playgroup follows the Milton Town School District calendar. For children up to age 5. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

Tuesday, Oct 22

Firefighter Association Bingo

6:30 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton

Dinner at 5 p.m. Warmups at 6:30 p.m.

Strategy Board Games

5-7:45 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

Learn and play a variety of strategy board games. For ages 13 adult. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.

Mah Jongg

1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

All levels welcome https://miltonlibraryvt.org.

Infant early literacy story time

9:30-10 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

Tuesdays for infants birth to 18 months.Free. http://miltonlibraryvt.org.

Wednesday, Oct 23

Boy Scout Troop #631 Meeting

7 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Road, Milton

One-on-One Computer Classes

6-8 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

6 — 7 & 7 — 8 p.m. 1st & 3rd Mon. & Wed. monthly. Sign-up required. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

Bridge

1-3 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

All levels welcome. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.

Groovy Lunch Bunch

12 p.m., Arrowhead Senior Center, 46 Middle Road, Milton

Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Shirley Bunnell, (802)893-1619.

Toddler Rhythm & Movement Early Literacy Story Time

10-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

For toddlers age 18 months to 3 years. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

Thursday, Oct 17

Preschool Early Literacy Storytime

10-11 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

For preschoolers age 3 to 5 years. https://miltonlibraryvt.org.

Boy Scout Troop #603

7-8:30 p.m., United Church of Milton, 51 Main Street, Milton

https://www.facebook.com/troop603VT.

Dorothy’s Book List Discussions

6:30-7:30 p.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

Read the book, and then come discuss it. For kids in grades 4 8. Sign-up required.This month’s book is Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes. http://miltonlibraryvt.org.

VSAC FAFSA forms night

6-8 p.m., Milton High School, 17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton

Get help from the experts on dealing with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form for applying for financial aid for college students.

Farmers Market

3-6 p.m., Hannaford Plaza, Route 7, Milton

The final farmers market of the year, featuring local produce, crafts.

Colchester-Milton Rotary Club

12 p.m., Hampton Inn, 42 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester

John Arbry, john@802agent.com, (802)861-3278.

Career and Internship Fair

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Northern Vermont University — Johnson

About 50 employers from sectors that include health care and social services, nonprofits, banking, the ski industry, state and federal government, law enforcement, tourism and hospitality will take part. NorthernVermont.edu/JohnsonCareerFair

MFCC Playgroup

9:30-11 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

Meets every Monday and Thursday, except when the library or the schools are closed. Playgroup follows the Milton Town School District calendar. For children up to age 5. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

Saturday, Oct 19

Early Literacy Story Time

10-10:30 a.m., Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton

For all ages. https://miltonlibraryvt.org/.

Sunday, Oct 20

Booster Bingo

4:30 p.m., Milton High School, 17 Rebecca Lander Drive, Milton