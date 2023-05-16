SWANTON, VT - On Monday, May 15, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh broke a 112-year-old record at Fenway Park, becoming the first catcher in the park's history to hit home runs from both sides of the plate.
Cal wasn't the only Raleigh in the park during the Mariners' 10-1 win over the Red Sox; a large crowd of east coast Raleighs made the trip to Fenway to cheer for "Big Dumper."
Jeff Raleigh, of Swanton, VT, was one of the family members present, and from his seat three rows behind the visitors' dugout, he had an excellent view of the on-field success.
"Cal's such a great kid, and when family is there, he always produces," said Jeff. "We love ball so much, like so many families, and it's so much fun and so special to have this happen to your family."
When Jeff and his friend Mike Stenta arrived at the field, they knew where to go.
"We waited to see Cal at the bullpen, and when he came out, he was so laid back and humble, and we had so much fun visiting with him," said Jeff. "He's a regular kid: he saw me and said, 'Hey Uncle Jeff, how are you?'"
Jeff recalled Cal's record breaking at-bats.
"What a crazy night! He got his first home run, and you could tell it was gone when it left the bat. They changed the pitcher two batters before his next at-bat, and I told my mom he'd now have the chance to go deep from both sides," said Jeff. "First pitch, it was over the Green Monster. That's the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid."
And the second homer?
"We were celebrating before he left the batter's box," said Jeff. "Cal had the first five RBI's of the game, so it was an impressive night."
After the game, the Raleigh family was honored with an opportunity to go on the field.
"There were 18 to 20 of my family members at the game; we all got on the field with the rest of the Seattle family members. It was great taking pictures and hanging out on the field," said Jeff. "It was pretty special. For my family, we'll take any reason to get together, and baseball is one of the best reasons."
When asked what it means to the Raleigh family and the town of Swanton, Jeff spoke from experience.
"I know hundreds of people in the community are connected to Cal, whether they go to the games or watch him on TV. It's really nice to share that with the community and have the community share in the decades-- the generations of success. I'll go to the grocery store this week and know I'll have people talk to me about the game. It takes so much for someone to get to the Majors--to be talented enough, endure the system, be healthy--and we're all blessed to be part of it."
Jeff remembers Cal as a youngster, playing with his Vermont cousins, including Jeff and his wife Deidre's two children, Jack and Dakota. Now he's watching Cal perform on the biggest of baseball stages.
"We're always happy to see Cal, and when he has a night like that, it's something you don't expect. I saw a post about his home runs on Twitter," said Jeff. "You forget how special he is because he's in the family. I'm so happy for all of his successes, and it was a great experience to be at the game in Fenway. This is a gift to the family; we can't laugh any longer or cheer any louder. It's so great for this bunch of baseball nuts that we are."
