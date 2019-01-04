Richard Lowe Cady, son of Richard Carlisle Cady and Nancy Lowe Cady, and Kristy Ann Sansone, daughter of Don Lee Sansone and Judith Mary Lavanway, are pleased to announce their recent engagement.

The couple both attended South Burlington High School.

Richard attended and graduated Saint Michaels college with a BA in business. He is the territory Sales Manager for NRF Distributors.

Kristy attended and graduated Burlington Tech and CCV with a degree in Commercial Art and an AD in accounting.

The couple reside in Fairfield, Vt. and plan to marry there summer 2019.