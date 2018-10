From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Fuzzy, floppy ears. Beautiful eyes. A friendly, fun-loving personality. Buster has a lot going for him, now he just needs a forever family to love!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Buster. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com