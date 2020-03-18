As Colchester’s Burnham Memorial Library closely monitors the developments related to COVID-19 (coronavirus), we continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Combined with ongoing consultation with Town Administration and the Library Board of Trustees, we have made the following decisions:
Effective Immediately:
• The Library will be closed through April 6.
• All programs offered by the Burnham Memorial Library are cancelled or postponed through April 6 at which time we will reassess the situation.
• We have a large collection of digital resources that can be accessed online 24/7 with a valid library card. We are happy to help renew your library account, walk you through downloading an e-book, or assist you accessing any of our many online learning tools all available at http://colchestervt.gov/3100/Library.
• Staff will be available Monday through Friday from 10-6 and Saturdays from 10-1 to answer questions, provide technical support, and provide access to online materials by phone at 264-5660 or email at burnhamlib@colchestervt.gov.
• All loan periods will be extended to April 6.
• The library wifi is accessible in the parking lot with the password visible in the window.
• Use of library facilities for meetings or gatherings by outside organizations is temporarily suspended until April 13.
• The Board of Trustees meeting schedule for Thursday, March 19 has been cancelled.
We understand how important library services are to many in our community and are taking steps to ensure that we continue to offer them in a manner that is safe for both patrons and staff. We appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time as we all navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to communicate any updates and/or changes to our hours and/or services.
Contact Information: Kelly L. McCagg, Library Director, Burnham Memorial Library 802-264-5661. kmccagg@colchestervt.gov