Photo: Karen Harvey

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



Springfield—The undefeated BFA Fairfax Bullets traveled to Springfield on Friday preparing to face the undefeated Cosmos for a game under the lights.

Both teams, 4-0 on the season, took the field ready to battle. In the end, it was the Bullets who walked away with the 22-16 victory and an undefeated season still intact.

Noah Brock of Fairfax/Lamoille gave the Bullets the lead in the first quarter, scoring a touchdown and tacking on a two-point conversion give the Bullets a lead to 8-0.

“I got right behind my fullback and stayed behind him,” said Brock. “He moved everyone out of the way and I got into the end zone.”

Late in the second quarter, Brock scored a second touchdown for the Bullets, bringing the score to 14-0. Springfield scored a touchdown of their own 55 seconds later to close the gap to within six points at halftime, 14-8.

In the third quarter, Brock tacked on a third touchdown for the Bullets; he also added another two-point conversion to give Fairfax/Lamoille a 22-8.

Springfield answered once again, closing the gap to six once again.

Springfield came close to tying the game late in the fourth quarter, but the pass was disrupted at the point of release. Fairfax/Lamoille’s Ty Garon soared for interception and secured the victory for the Bullets.

“It was a great team game,” said Brock. “We had a few mistakes but we stayed strong and played as a team. We went in and did what we needed to do and got out of there with the win.”

The win brought BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille to 5-0 and set them, alone, in first place in Vermont’s Division III.

The Bullets travel to Woodstock next weekend.

