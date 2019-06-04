ST. ALBANS – Bruce Roderic Mayo, 82, passed away on May 30, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Bruce was born October 11, 1936 in Saint Albans, Vt. and was the son of Walter and Thelma Mayo.

Bruce attended Holy Angels Grade School and Bellows Free Academy (Class of 1954) and received a Bachelor of Science from Clarkson University in 1959. He was an electrical engineer and retired from Lockheed Martin after a long career working primarily on nuclear submarines. His work took him to many parts of the world, including extended stays in England and Australia.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Stuart Mayo, currently residing in Queensbury, N.Y. In addition, he is survived by his brother Monsignor Reid Mayo of Barre, Vt.; his sisters Allison Mayo Ogden of Paducah, Ky.; and Elise Mayo Badger (Joel Perky) of South Glens Falls, N.Y.; nieces Nicole Brown (Nathan) of Paducah, Ky.; Sarah Badger (Tom Weeks) of Glens Falls, N.Y.; Jessica Ogden (Leif Isakson) of Exeter, England; nephews Collin Badger (Julia Swain) of Queensbury, N.Y.; James Ogden of Nashville, Tenn., and Jonathan Ogden of Indianapolis, Ind.; great -nieces Nina and Nora Brown of Paducah, Ky, and great-nephew Colton Badger of Queensbury, N.Y.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Saint Albans, Vt. on June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be no prior visitation, but there will be a reception following Mass at the Parish Center. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Saint Albans, Vt..

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to send a remembrance in Bruce’s name may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association, 133 Fairfield Street, Saint Albans, VT 05478.

