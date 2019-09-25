Brouillette, center, stands with two of his Clarkson teammates during the 2019 fall season. Courtesy Photo

Ruthie Laroche – Messenger Sports



On September 18th, Colby Brouillette, a 2019 graduate of BFA St. Albans, was awarded the first Northern Vermont Baseball Umpires Leadership Award. Brouillette received the award at the St. John’s Club in Burlington during the NVBUA annual meeting.



“Colby is a very deserving recipient,” said Larry Riegert, Vice President of NVBUA.



Brouillette works behind the plate during the 2019 high school baseball season.

Courtesy Photo

The award was created by the local high school umpire association to recognize individuals with outstanding leadership and sportsmanship qualities on and off the field.



The award will be presented annually to a player, coach, or administrator associated with a high school baseball team located within Franklin, Chittenden, and Addison Counties that demonstrates superior on-field and off-field leadership and sportsmanship.

“The award means a lot to me as having conversations with the umpires was always a norm for me catching,” said Brouillette. “It kept both myself and the umpire on the same page which helped both of us.”

Colby Brouillette played three years of varsity baseball for BFA, where he was both a catcher and a pitcher. He is currently attending Clarkson University and playing baseball for the Golden Knights.