ST. ALBANS — Franklin county residents looking to start their own business can now receive free guidance and support with just a knock on the door. It’s all thanks to the Financial Futures Program’s (FFP) Microbusiness Development Program (MBDP), which has recently expanded to the St. Albans area.

The Financial Futures Program is a service provided by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. It supports low income Vermonters on their path to economic prosperity by educating individuals on efficient ways to earn, save and own.

The MBDP has been offered statewide since 1988, but in the past those seeking assistance locally would have to drive to Burlington. When Vermont bill H.480, the program received increased funding, which paid for which pays for a business counselor, John Gergely, to work in St. Albans every other Monday.

The idea to expand to the St. Albans service grew out of services provided by FFP in the correctional facilities.

According to Kate Larose, director of FFP, inmates awaiting release are often victims of identity fraud or struggling with low credit. “While we were working with people in facility on things like that, we heard from folks in the room that they either had a lot of experience before they went into facility owning a small business, or they really want a small business when they get out. That makes sense,” Larose said.

The one thing that reduces recidivism the most and provides a steady income is business ownership, said Larose.

“It’s hard to get a job when you have a record, and if you do get a job it’s generally not a great job, and it’s not a job that provides great growth opportunity. That was why we started thinking about how we might be able to grow our microbusiness program, which has been hugely successful,” Larose said.

FFP provides much more than just small business development. The program also offers free workshops on spending, credit building, and saving or investment goals. Individuals can seek out one-on-one coaching as well.

Matched Savings is another tier of the FFP program. For every dollar saved by clients, FFP put either one or two dollars, depending on income eligibility, into the savings account. By the end of two years, if an individual has saved an average of $42 a month, they will have saved $1,000 plus the $1,000, or $2,000 matched by FFP.

