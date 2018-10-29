Village Manager Jon Elwell.

ENOSBURGH — The now regular joint meetings between the town selectboard and the village board of trustees act as a bridge between the two boards’ actions and intentions. But the boards spent much of their joint board meeting Oct. 23 discussing a different bridge: Bridge 50.

That’s the official name of the bridge past the village office building at the south end of Main Street, the bridge that leads to Vermont Route 108, and, subsequently, Bakersfield. The bridge crosses the Missisquoi River perpendicular to the Bridge of Flowers and Light. Crossing that bridge toward Bakersfield puts one on West Enosburg Road.

At the boards’ prior joint meeting, in August, the town selectboard proposed transferring ownership of the bridge to the village. The town owns both of Enosburgh’s major bridges, 50 and Bridge 12, through which Boston Post Road crosses the Missisquoi River. Town selectpersons explained, at this October meeting, that town residents pay for both bridges through the town’s general fund.

Larry Gervais, the selectboard’s chair, said that’s unfair.

“It’s not really fair to half the town to pay for all the bridges,” Gervais said, at this meeting. “Everybody in Enosburgh uses all the bridges.”

Gervais said maintaining Bridge 50 forces the selectboard to “kick other grants down the line.” But Jon Elwell, the village manager, said village ownership of the bridge would be no easier.

“I don’t know that it would really put us in any better position to maintain the bridge than the town would be,” Elwell said.

For the rest of the boards’ discussion, pick up a copy of Monday’s Messenger or subscribe to our online edition.