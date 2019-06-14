GEORGIA – Brett D. Carson passed away unexpectedly at the UVM Medical Center of a heart attack on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born May 11, 1972, in St. Albans, the son of Dale and Gerry Lee Carson.

Brett was a lifelong resident of Georgia where he pridefully owned and operated the businesses Carson’s Electric and Carson Family Maples.

Brett was a caring and loving father and provider. He was always willing to help family and friends and those who depended on him. His hobbies were sugaring, hunting, working the land, tinkering and spending time with his family and friends.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his precious children, Blayke and Paytin, the mother of his children, TracyAnn Carson, his siblings: Karen (Larry) Tibbits of Enosburg and Wade (Andrea) Carson of Essex, as well as his nieces and nephews; Mikayla, Lauren and Jacob Marshia, Darion Taylor and Ronin and River Ferree. Brett is also survived by his companion, Danielle Bouchard and her children, Alivia and Kayden, his aunts and uncles; Ann and James Rademacher of Pittsford, Diane and Thomas Gordon of Endicott, N.Y., also several cousins and many close friends; Randy, Shawn, Joe and many more, too numerous to individually name.

He was predeceased by his grandparents; Elizabeth (George) Sheperd, Ward Newton, Frank and Dorothy Carson, and aunt and uncle; Nancy and Hoyt Adsit.

Calling hours will be Tuesday June 18 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans with a celebration of his life directly following at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made for a future fund for Blayke & Paytin, c/o TracyAnn Carson, 6609 Ethan Allen Highway, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Hunt of a Life Time, Attn: Melissa Wargo, 6297 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421 or Vermont Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401 or just spend time with your loved ones.

