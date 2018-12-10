From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Boris and Natasha are a bonded brother/sister pair that would like to find a home together. They’re about 11-month-old mixed breeds (possibly Australian cattle dog/ Jack Russell terriers) and they came to the shelter from a neglectful situation so they are fairly unsocialized. They’re still getting used to people, but they’re settling into a nice routine here at the shelter and slowly warming up to us. Natasha is the braver one and will try to approach people, but Boris is still very nervous and hides much of the time. They’ll need to go to a home with lots of patience and love to give.

Boris and Natasha are current residents of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.